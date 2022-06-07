Apple dives deeper into autos with software for car dashboard

NEW YORK: Apple Inc on Monday announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the instrument cluster on the dashboard of cars that will start shipping next year, while analysts and developers are keenly awaiting any hints about how a future mixed-reality headset might work.

Apple unveiled an updated version of its Car Play software at its annual software developer conference. The new software will for the first time power the instrument cluster on a car’s dashboard showing speed, directions and gas mileage. Apple said that automakers such as Ford Motor Co are planning to use the new software and that cars with it will start shipping next year.

Apple also announced that users can buy now and pay later for purchases. Apple Pay Later will be available anywhere that Apple Pay is accepted and managed through the Apple Wallet. Users can make four equal payments with no interest or fees.

Apple also added an edit button to iMessage for sent messages, beating Twitter to a long-requested feature.

Apple also introduced tweaks to popular apps including better rendering of landmarks on its Maps software, live sport scores on Apple TV and making the shared video-watching app available in messaging.

The tech giant is also adding a tool called “Safety Check” to turn off access to sensitive information for people in abusive situations.