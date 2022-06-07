ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.49%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.81%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.54%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.7%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 55.6 (1.37%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 255.3 (1.76%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 262.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 134.6 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, commodity stocks lift European shares

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

PARIS: European shares rose on Monday, helped by banks and commodity-linked stocks, as investors kept an eye out for US inflation data and details from a European Central Bank meeting later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%, after posting a loss of nearly 1% last week on concerns about economic growth amid rising prices and bets of monetary policy tightening by major central banks.

Banks, which typically appreciate in a high interest rate environment, rose 1.7%.

Miners climbed 2.5% and luxury stocks also rallied as sentiment in the sectors, which derive significant demand from China, was lifted by authorities easing more curbs in Beijing and Shanghai.

“Chinese economic markets are assuming that we’re going to see a significant improvement in economic data over the course of the next two or three months,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

“We’re seeing a modest rebound in Europe... markets are trading in a little bit of a holding pattern ahead of some key central bank announcements and data releases.” The ECB on Thursday is expected to confirm an end to bond buying this month and investors will be looking for clues on monetary policy.

Markets have ramped up bets on ECB interest rate rises this year after data last week showed euro zone inflation at a record high. A bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank’s policy meetings by October is being priced in.

Meanwhile, US inflation data due on Friday is seen showing a rise month on month. The Federal Reserve has signalled rate hikes this month and the next, and strong inflation numbers could raise bets of an extended rate hike cycle.

Technology stocks gained 1.9% on upbeat global sentiment.

London’s commodities heavy FTSE 100 jumped 1% after an extended weekend.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote later on Monday, the chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady has told lawmakers, after a report documented alcohol-fuelled parties when Britain was under strict COVID lockdowns.

“There is potential for a period of uncertainty ahead for the UK.. we could see Johnson survive the vote, only to call a general election,” said Stuart Cole, head macro strategist at Equiti Capital.

Clontarf Energy Plc tumbled 72% after Western Gas said its Sasanof-1 exploration well off Western Australia found no hydrocarbons. Clontraf is one among Western Gas’s partners in the Sasanof-1 well.

European Central Bank monetary policy STOXX 600 index Michael Hewson

Comments

1000 characters

Banks, commodity stocks lift European shares

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories