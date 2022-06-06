ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
Swiatek extends lead on top of WTA rankings

AFP 06 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Poland’s Iga Swiatek extended her lead at the top of the WTA rankings released on Monday after her French Open triumph in Paris over American Coco Gauff, who moves closer to the Top 10.

The 21-year-old Polish star took the world number one ranking after Australian Ashleigh Barty retired early in April.

And after claiming her 35th successive victory in Roland Garros, she now has over 4,300 points advance on new world number two Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Kontaveit climbed three spots despite her first round exit in Paris, benefiting from French Open title-holder Barbora Krejcikova’s early upset.

The Czech player paid for her first round loss to French teenager Diane Parry by dropping 12 players to 14th.

Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title

Gauff moves up 10 places to 13th.

American Jessica Pegula, loser in the the quarter-finals to Swiatek, moves up three places into the Top 10.

French Open semi-finalists Darya Kasatkina of Russia and Italian Martina Trevisan moved up to 12th and 27th respectively.

WTA rankings as of June 6, 2022

  1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 8631 pts

  2. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4326 (+3)

  3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4245 (+1)

  4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4150 (+2)

  5. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4016 (-2)

  6. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3966 (+1)

  7. Karolína Plísková (CZE) 3678 (+1)

  8. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3255 (+3)

  9. Danielle Collins (USA) 3255

  10. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 3060

  11. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2975 (+1)

  12. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 2765 (+8)

  13. Coco Gauff (USA) 2756 (+10)

  14. Barbora Krejcíková (CZE) 2642 (-12)

  15. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2605 (+3)

  16. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2596 (-3)

  17. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2585 (-3)

  18. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2474 (-1)

  19. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2330 (-4)

  20. Simona Halep (ROM) 2196 (-1)

Selected:

  1. Martina Trevisan (ITA) 1748 (+32)
