ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
AVN 72.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.28%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.85%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.56%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.6%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
MLCF 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
PACE 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.51%)
PRL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.22%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 29.17 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (5.5%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
TPL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.78%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.03%)
TRG 77.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.38%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 48.6 (1.2%)
BR30 14,789 Increased By 251.1 (1.73%)
KSE100 41,562 Increased By 247.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,856 Increased By 121.8 (0.77%)
European shares open higher on mining, luxury boost

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

European shares rose on Monday helped by miners and luxury stocks as China eased more COVID-19 restrictions, while investors kept an eye out for US inflation data and details from a European Central Bank meeting later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% by 0719 GMT after ending 0.9% lower last week on concerns of aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks. Miners rose 1.2%, while luxury stocks were the top boosts to the STOXX 600.

Both sectors derive significant demand from China, and rose after authorities eased more curbs in Beijing and Shanghai over the weekend. London’s commodities heavy FTSE 100 jumped 1.1% after an extended weekend.

European shares end week lower as rate hike bets rise

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote by lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party later on Monday, the chairman of the 1922 Committee Graaham Brady has told lawmakers.

European shares

