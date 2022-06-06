ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
ASL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.59%)
AVN 73.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.56%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.81%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.13%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PRL 17.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 28.95 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.7%)
TELE 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.05%)
TPLP 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.62%)
TREET 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.85%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.78%)
WAVES 12.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
BR100 4,109 Increased By 41.5 (1.02%)
BR30 14,742 Increased By 203.9 (1.4%)
KSE100 41,546 Increased By 231.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 15,847 Increased By 113.6 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold inches higher as US Treasury yields slip, rate-hike bets weigh

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in US Treasury yields, although bullion's outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,853.43 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,856.20.

Gold was still trading below last week's highs with prices dropping about 1% on Friday after data showed US employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases.

"Coming after the recent US job report, market participants will continue to be highly sensitive to any cues on central banks' policy outlook, with guidance from the RBA and ECB on watch this week, along with the key US CPI data," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

The US CPI data this Friday will be the next focus for further signals about the Federal Reserve's tightening path.

The Fed is on track for half a point interest rate increases at June and July policy meetings, and Friday's jobs report raised the possibility of rate hikes even beyond.

Investors also ramped up their bets on European Central Bank interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October.

Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest.

Spot gold neutral in $1,805-$1,823 range

The higher oil prices also did not provide much relief on the inflation front, translating into the risks of more persistent inflation pressuring central banks to tighten more aggressively, Jun Rong added.

In other metals, silver climbed 1.5% to $22.24 per ounce and palladium added 1.6% to $2,007.18.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,019.79 per ounce, after hitting its highest since late March at $1,032.50 on Friday.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold inches higher as US Treasury yields slip, rate-hike bets weigh

Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee crosses 199 against US dollar again

FO summons Indian diplomat to condemn Nupur Sharma’s comments

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Read more stories