AJK president leaves for UK on ten-day visit

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry left for the United Kingdom on a 10-day visit on Sunday.

During his visit, he will attend various important events in which he would raise the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik’s unjust sentence by an Indian court, the AJK President office said.

The AJK President would also brief British Parliament, the European and the Irish Parliaments about the rising incidents of state-sponsored-violence in IIOJ&K and life punishment of Yasin Malik.

Barrister Sultan will also address various gatherings to be managed by the UK based Kashmiri Diaspora community in different parts of the United Kingdom.

It is worth mention here that the president will bear all expenses of his visit personally.