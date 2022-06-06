ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Pakistan

Exorbitant hike in prices of food items flayed

Press Release 06 Jun, 2022

FAISALABAD: Central Chairman of Pakistan Railways Prem Union Zia-ud-Din Ansari, President Sheikh Mohammad Anwar, General Secretary Khair Mohammad Tonio, Chief Organizer Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry expressed their strong reaction to the exorbitant increase in the prices of food items after the unjustified increase in petrol prices.

He said that on the one hand, after the increase in prices of electricity, gas and petrol, it has become very difficult for the people to feed their children twice a day. On the other hand, the administration has left the profiteers open to rob the poor people with both hands. Vegetables, fruits and other daily necessities are becoming out of reach of the people.

petrol prices hike in prices of food items Pakistan Railways Prem Union

