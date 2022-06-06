ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

President of SAARC CCI calls for building more dams

APP 06 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday said energy is crucial for socio-economic development and construction of new dams and full exploitation of renewable energy is need of the hour to cope with ever increasing power demands of industrial and agricultural sectors.

Talking to women delegation led by Ayesha Abdul Khaliq Butt he stressed the urgent need for fully utilisation of renewable energy resources and construction of new dams including Kalabagh dam for storage of water for both irrigation and power purpose.

He said hydropower is a major cheapest source of renewable energy in Pakistan with great potential and worth billions of rupees flood water can also be stored for multiple purposes.

He said Pakistan has now become world’s top 10 water-scarce nations.

He said “Because of climate change and other developments, we suffer from floods during the summers and drought in the winter repeatedly”.

He said “Trans-boundary water cooperation plays a crucial role in supporting wider regional integration, peace and sustainable development as well as tackling regional security challenges and in supporting climate change adaption”.

He emphasised the need for trans-boundary cooperation that assumed even greater urgency with rising water scarcity. Iftikhar Ali Malik said at present Pakistan meets its energy requirements of over 75 percent from domestic resources of which 50.4 percent by the indigenous gas, 28.4 percent by domestic and imported oil and 12.7 percent by hydro-electricity.

About the renewable energy, he said Pakistan has four main renewable sources which included wind, solar, hydro and biomass. He said these resources have a significant potentials provide solutions to long lasting energy crisis grappling Pakistan.

He said these resources if fully exploited in true spirit will help greatly improve to diverse energy supply market and decrease the depending on imported fuels and to do away with environment pollution.

He said solar is believed to be one of the most endowed renewable energy resources which is equally reliable and capable of producing substantial amount of energy without posing adverse impact on the environment.

He said geographical position and climate conditions in Pakistan is advantageous for the exploitation of solar energy.

He said almost every part of the country receive 8-10 hours daily solar radiation with more than 300 sunshines in a year. Leader of the delegation Ms Ayesha Abdul Khaliq Butt underlined the needs to combat with supply demand gap and a steady transformation is being observed throughout world from primary energy supplies based on conventional sources to renewable resources.

Pakistan ought to continue to formulate efforts towards renewable energy endeavours. However, with the current gap between the demand and production of power in Pakistan, is alarming with a constant increase of 8-10% per annum, and the heavy dependence on limited fossil fuel resources, renewable alternatives which are able to commercially support conventional energy options must soon be in full-scale operation.

She said policies for buying small scale renewable energy systems using a repayable loan scheme for public should be streamlined and made easy for encouraging the people.

The power demand of Pakistan is projected to increase up to 11,000 MW by the year 2030.Therefore, a more holistic approach by addressing all above mentioned issues are important to fully utilize the renewable energy potential to achieve a sustainable energy future of the country. A determined political will is the key to energy independence, she concluded.

dams hydropower project Iftikhar Malik SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kalabagh dam

Comments

1000 characters

President of SAARC CCI calls for building more dams

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

US to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s comments denounced

PKR makes a gain

BD port depot fire kills 49, injures 300

Read more stories