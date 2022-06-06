ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Jun 06, 2022
Pakistan

Pak-Iran railway service restored after 22-hour suspension

INP 06 Jun, 2022

CHAGAI: Pakistan-Iran railway service was restored after 22 hours on Sunday. Five carriages of a freight train from Iran’s Zahedan were derailed while on way to Quetta on Saturday.

The railway officials have said that the goods train was sent to Quetta after railway track damaged in the mishap, was repaired and restored.

The railway service between Pakistan and Iran owing to dilapidated tracks and lack of maintenance results in railway accidents and mishaps.

Last month the freight train service between Pakistan and Iran also remained suspended for 72 hours after a goods train coming from Zahedan was derailed in the Dalbandin area of Chagai district.

According to official sources, five boogies were derailed, leaving the routine train operation suspended for 72 hours.

The operations of a freight train between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey was expected to resume in early 2021 but the service was yet to be started owing to various unresolved issues. The rail service will connect Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI), minimizing the time period of cargo travel to these countries. The total length of the project is 6,500 km which covers 2,600 km distance in Iran, 1,950 km in Turkey, and 1,990 km in Pakistan.

Quetta Zahedan (Iran) Pak Iran railway service Railway service suspension freight train

