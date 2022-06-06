ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK: AJK PM urges UN to stop bloodbath

APP 06 Jun, 2022

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday urged the world community, particularly the United Nations, to discharge its legal and moral responsibility to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been the main cause and consequence of the continued bloodshed in the region.

The AJK PM expressed these views while addressing oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Jhelum Valley District Bar Association near the metropolis.

The newly elected DBA President Pervez Iqbal, General Secretary Asad Chughtai, Vice President Raja Ashiq and Joint Secretary Mohsin Fayyaz Abbasi took oath of their respective offices on this occasion.

Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Parliamentary Secretary for Women’s Development Prof. Taqdees Gilani and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM while referring to the abysmal situation in the IIOJK said that the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the region merits an urgent attention of the United Nations. Terming India’s belligerence and hostile approach as a threat to the region’s peace and stability, he said that it was high time that the highest forum should play its due role to settle the dispute once and for all.

“We demand the UN to end the bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris and influence the government of India to grant them (Kashmiris) their legitimate birthright guaranteed to them by the United Nations,” he said.

Lauding Kashmiris for their unparalleled sacrifices, the PM said “I salute the mothers of Kashmir who sacrificed their beloved ones for the freedom of Kashmir”. Denouncing Yasin Malik’s life imprisonment, he said, Malik’s only crime was that he speaks for the rights of Kashmiris. He said the AJK government will take the issue to every international forum. “Kashmiris have proved with their determination and courage that the worst atrocities in human history cannot dampen their spirits,” he said, adding that India was using mean tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ movement.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony, the AJK prime minister praised the legal fraternity for the significant contribution to the society. He announced a grant of Rs two million for the welfare of the members of the Bar Association and Rs four million for its Library.

Earlier, on his arrival, the lawyers warmly welcomed the AJK prime minister and paid tribute to him for taking interest in solving the problems of Jhelum Valley and visiting Jhelum Valley for the second time in two months.

