Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Saturday said that while it was impossible to predict when the war would end, “my optimistic prognosis is that it is realistic to achieve this as early as this year,” the defence ministry said.

The terrible consequences of the war could be stopped at any moment, if one person in Moscow gave the order, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in apparent reference to Putin. “And the fact that there is still no such order is obviously a humiliation for the whole world.”