Captain Safdar of PML-N indicted in treason case

GUJRANWALA: Indicting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain Muhammad Safdar (retd) and PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt in the case of treason, a court in Gujranwala on Saturday summoned the witnesses on June 20, 2022.

Both Safdar and the MPA Imran Khalid Butt appeared in the court of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azam Khan. The court also summoned both the accused in the case of interference in official duty on June 29.

The court also exempted Captain Safdar (retd) and another suspect in the case namely Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan from appearance on the next date of the hearing, while the MPA and former mayor of Gujranwala were asked to appear.

The Gujranwala police had booked Captain Safdar in a treason case on October 5, 2020 for using a harsh language against the state institutions in his address to the PML-N’s consultative meeting at the house of MPA Imran Khalid Butt on October 2. MPA Butt was also booked in the case.