Massive fire erupts in medical store at Children hospital

Recorder Report 05 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Panic gripped the Lahore Children’s Hospital here on Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the medical store located on the third floor of the hospital destroying huge stocks of medicines.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire broke out at 5:15 am and seven fire hydrants took part in the operation to extinguish the fire. It took them seven hours to bring the blaze under control. Now, the cooling process was under way.

The heavy fire disrupted the hospital’s functioning, as the hospital’s administration put off dozens of operations in the wake of fire incident.

Sources claimed that the Children’s Hospital administration has formed a committee to determine the cause of fire. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the secretary health.

