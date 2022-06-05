ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI govt miserably failed to complete any project in Gwadar: PM

APP 05 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that despite wasting billions of rupees and precious time, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government could not complete any project for resolution of water and electricity issues for the locals who gave great sacrifices for Gwadar Port.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister referred to his previous day visit to Gwadar and said that he was convinced more than ever before that development of Pakistan was linked with peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

He said the coalition government, aimed at assisting Balochistan by working with the provincial government and local elders, was working to chart the way forward.

The prime minister, during his visit to the area, also issued a number of directions for the completion of different projects.

“During my visit to Gwadar, I witnessed how PTI government miserably failed the people of Gwadar. Despite wasting billions of rupees and precious time, it could not complete any project for resolution of water and electricity issues for the locals who gave great sacrifices for Gwadar port,” the prime minister posted in a tweet.

“The same holds true for Gwadar seaport and construction of Gwadar airport. No dredging was carried out at seaport and thus no large cargo ship can be anchored. Have ordered quick completion of Gwadar University, airport and installation of desalination plant for clean drinking water,” he said in another tweet.

“I am convinced more than ever before that development of Pakistan is linked with peace, stability & progress of Balochistan. The coalition govt aims to assist Balochistan by working with the provincial govt & local elders to chart the way forward,” the prime minister posted in a related tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif gwadar port PTI govt water and electricity issues

Comments

1000 characters

PTI govt miserably failed to complete any project in Gwadar: PM

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

President asks PM to reconsider electoral, accountability bills

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

KSA to host 4th OIC moot on mediation today

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Read more stories