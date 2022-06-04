PM heaps praise on armed forces at Command and Staff College

QUETTA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Command and Staff College, Quetta, on Friday. On arrival PM laid floral wreath on Shuhada Monument to pay homage to martyrs of Pakistan.

Later, PM addressed the officers attending Command and Staff Course 2021/ 2022.

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan Armed Forces are guarantors of peace, internal and external security, regional stability and also contributing to global peace efforts.

Paying rich tribute to achievements and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces, PM said that successes in war against terrorism are unparalleled, duly acknowledged by the world.

The armed forces have always done a commendable job in service of the nation during natural calamities. Armed Forces of Pakistan are very important state institution and are pride of the nation, he reiterated.

Country’s defence is sacred and Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and integrity will be ensured at all costs, PM emphasised. The nation owes its freedom to monumental sacrifices of our heroes our martyrs, the Prime Minister concluded.