Prime Minister notifies ISI as vetting agency for bureaucrats

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked the Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to vet bureaucrats for induction, postings, appointments, and promotions.

Previously, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) carried out the task.

“The prime minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders,” said a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat’s Establishment Division on Thursday.

The notification comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision, restraining executive authorities from transferring, postings and removing officials involved in the investigation or prosecution of high-profile corruption cases.

This includes cases against high-ranking government functionaries including PM Shehbaz and his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

A five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had issued the verdict while hearing a suo motu case related to the government’s “perceived interference” in the independence of prosecution agencies.