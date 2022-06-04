Monsoon season: Number of rainy days likely to double this year

LAHORE: The number of rainy days during the upcoming monsoon season is likely to double against the last year, as the number is likely to cross 60 days this season against 35 days last year.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the last monsoon season had witnessed 11 percent less rains that had led to a shortfall of water in Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs. There was 30 percent less storage in dams last year due to the short of rains.

The monsoon season starts on 4th July every year while the pre-monsoon season is likely to start by 25th June. The season was activated by the middle of August last year and continued until the middle of September.

Director PMD Shahid Abbas said the ongoing spell of westerly waves has failed to develop rain system but still a minor support from the local weather had led to scattered rains in various parts of the province. However, the maximum temperature remained restricted to 33 degree Celsius on Monday.

He said the weather would turn hot in a day or so and it would continue until 8th July.

He pointed out that the entry of south easterly wind from India to activate pre-monsoon season in the country. He said the westerly waves would start taking a turn of 90 degree due to relatively low temperature in the centre of Punjab, a condition set for the start of pre-monsoon rains.

According to the officer, the next one week would keep witnessing rise in temperature amidst relatively high present of moisture in the air. Therefore, he said, the province of Punjab would remain in the grip of warm and moist wind and the maximum temperature would stay around 40C with a fell like 45C. Scattered spells of rain are likely to start after 12th of June, he predicted.

The only negative impact of the ongoing unusual weather pattern would be slowing down of water inflows in rivers and reservoirs, which is 173,000 cusecs at present. A slowdown in the water inflows may hit again the life in Cholistan and Sindh ahead, he feared.

Shahid has also pointed out that relatively cold weather in the hilly areas has also led to another slowdown of water flows in the rivers.

The Punjab Irrigation department has reported 49 percent drop in water availability due to a slowdown in snow melting in the hilly areas.

He said the present weather pattern has brought a big change in weather trends, as there was no spring season this year and the citizens had witnessed peak of hot weather in the month of May.

