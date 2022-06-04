ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
World

Four killed, 30 injured as train derails in Germany

Reuters 04 Jun, 2022

BERLIN: Four people were killed and 30 injured when a busy regional train derailed near a popular ski resort and hiking destination in southern Germany on Friday, police said.

Fifteen of the injured were receiving hospital treatment, a police spokesperson said, adding that 60 people had been on board at the time of the crash, which occurred north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria.

Prosecutors and police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, the official said.

