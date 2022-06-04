Markets
Shipping Intelligence
04 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (June 03, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 02-06-2022
B-4 African Disc General Bulk Shipping &
Ibis Cargo Trading Pvt. Lt 03-06-2022
B-8/B-9 California Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Trader Container Shipping Agenci 02-06-2022
B-11/B-10 Ken Disc Soya East Wind Shipping
Star Been Seeds Company 26-05-2022
B-11/B-12 TM Disc Soya Indus Shipping 31-05-2022
Lustrous Been Seeds Pvt. Ltd
B-15/B-14 Serena Load Talc Project Shippin 31-05-2022
Powder
B-16/B-17 U Disc General Legend Shipping
Glory Cargo & Logistic 31-05-2022
Nmb-1 Mobeen Load Al Faizan 28-05-2022
Rice International
Nmb-2 Al Disc General N.S Shipping 28-05-2022
Danish 1 Cargo Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Arman 10 Load Trade Link 27-05-2022
Rice International
B-21 Sea Load Al Muqarab Ship &
Wolf Rice Logistic 28-05-2022
B-24 SG Disc Base Alpine Marine 03-06-2022
Friendship Oil Services
B-26/B-27 Northern Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 02-06-2022
Dedication Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern 03-06-2022 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd
Dedication Container Pakistan
Serena 03-06-2022 Load Talc Powder Project Shipping
California Trader 03-06-2022 Disc. Load X-Press Feeders
Container Shipping Agencies
M.T Shalamar 04-06-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hyundai Oakland 03-06-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Sino Bridge 03-06-2022 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services Pvt. Ltd
Hilda 03-06-2022 L/1500 Rice Al Muqarab
Ship & Logistic
Kota Megah 04-06-2022 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Ital Usodimare 04-06-2022 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Clemens Schulte 04-06-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Actuaria 04-06-2022 D/L Container Allied Logistic
SMC Pvt. Ltd
OOCL Le Havre 04-06-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
M.T Quetta 04-06-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Sky Blue 04-06-2022 D/3500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Golden Denise 04-06-2022 L/2500 Ethanol East Wind Shipping
g Company
Paniz 04-06-2022 L/1750 Rice Balochistan
Shipping
Co. Pvt. Ltd
Unipearl 04-06-2022 L/37 Container Gulf Maritime
Services Pak Ltd
Fanaria 04-06-2022 D/10064 Wheat Gac Pakistan
FLOUR Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Celsius
Mexico 03-06-2022 Tanker -
Victory
Light 03-06-2022 Tanker -
Mei Lin
Wan 03-06-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 VTC Rice Ocean May. 30, 2022
Ocean World
MW-2 Peristil Rice East May. 29, 2022
Wind
MW-4 Ocean Coal Wilhelmsen May. 31, 2022
Venus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Nil
PIBT Stanford Coal Alpine June. 02, 2022
Eagle
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Nefeli Soyabean Ocean June 01, 2022
Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Marangas LNG GAC June 02, 2022
Coronis
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL DS
Cougar Chemicals East Wind June 02, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Navios
Constellation Containers Hapag Lloyd June 03, 2022
Euro
Integrity Furnace oil PNSC -
Selena Coal Ocean Services -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
DS Cougar Chemicals East Wind June 03, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bea Schulte Containers Hapag Lloyd June 03, 2022
Al-Soor Gas oil GAC -
Al-Deebal LNG GSA -
Chemroad
Haya Phosphoric AcidAlpine -
Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for barth
Atlantic
Sakura Soyabean Ocean Services -
Prestigious Condensate Alpine -
Petrel
Bulker Rice Ocean Services -
Jbu
Schelde Chemicals Asia Marine -
Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine -
Swan Rice Ocean Services -
Crimson
Jade Gas oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Clemons
Schulte Containers Maersk June 03, 2022
=============================================================================
