Recorder Report 04 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (June 03, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     02-06-2022
B-4               African        Disc General   Bulk Shipping &
                  Ibis           Cargo          Trading Pvt. Lt    03-06-2022
B-8/B-9           California     Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Trader         Container      Shipping Agenci    02-06-2022
B-11/B-10         Ken            Disc Soya      East Wind Shipping
                  Star           Been Seeds     Company            26-05-2022
B-11/B-12         TM             Disc Soya      Indus Shipping     31-05-2022
                  Lustrous       Been Seeds     Pvt. Ltd
B-15/B-14         Serena         Load Talc      Project Shippin    31-05-2022
                                 Powder
B-16/B-17         U              Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Glory          Cargo          & Logistic         31-05-2022
Nmb-1             Mobeen         Load           Al Faizan          28-05-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-2             Al             Disc General   N.S Shipping       28-05-2022
                  Danish 1       Cargo          Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Arman 10       Load           Trade Link         27-05-2022
                                 Rice           International
B-21              Sea            Load           Al Muqarab Ship &
                  Wolf           Rice           Logistic           28-05-2022
B-24              SG             Disc Base      Alpine Marine      03-06-2022
                  Friendship     Oil            Services
B-26/B-27         Northern       Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        02-06-2022
                  Dedication     Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern          03-06-2022     Disc Load                        Hapag Lloyd
Dedication                       Container                           Pakistan
Serena            03-06-2022     Load Talc Powder            Project Shipping
California Trader 03-06-2022     Disc. Load                   X-Press Feeders
                                 Container                  Shipping Agencies
M.T Shalamar      04-06-2022     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hyundai Oakland   03-06-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                            Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Sino Bridge       03-06-2022     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Hilda             03-06-2022     L/1500 Rice                       Al Muqarab
                                                              Ship & Logistic
Kota Megah        04-06-2022     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Ital Usodimare    04-06-2022     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Clemens Schulte   04-06-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Actuaria          04-06-2022     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
                                                                 SMC Pvt. Ltd
OOCL Le Havre     04-06-2022     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
M.T Quetta        04-06-2022     D/74000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Sky Blue          04-06-2022     D/3500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Golden Denise     04-06-2022     L/2500 Ethanol            East Wind Shipping
                                                                    g Company
Paniz             04-06-2022     L/1750 Rice                      Balochistan
                                                                     Shipping
                                                                 Co. Pvt. Ltd
Unipearl          04-06-2022     L/37 Container                 Gulf Maritime
                                                             Services Pak Ltd
Fanaria           04-06-2022     D/10064 Wheat                   Gac Pakistan
                                  FLOUR                              Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Celsius
Mexico            03-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
Victory
Light             03-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
Mei Lin
Wan               03-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              VTC            Rice           Ocean           May. 30, 2022
                  Ocean                         World
MW-2              Peristil       Rice           East            May. 29, 2022
                                                Wind
MW-4              Ocean          Coal           Wilhelmsen      May. 31, 2022
                  Venus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Nil
PIBT              Stanford       Coal           Alpine         June. 02, 2022
                  Eagle
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Nefeli         Soyabean       Ocean           June 01, 2022
                                                Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Marangas       LNG            GAC             June 02, 2022
                  Coronis
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL DS
Cougar            Chemicals      East Wind                      June 02, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Navios
Constellation     Containers     Hapag Lloyd                    June 03, 2022
Euro
Integrity         Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Selena            Coal           Ocean Services                             -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
DS Cougar         Chemicals      East Wind                      June 03, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bea Schulte       Containers     Hapag Lloyd                    June 03, 2022
Al-Soor           Gas oil        GAC                                        -
Al-Deebal         LNG            GSA                                        -
Chemroad
Haya              Phosphoric     AcidAlpine                                 -
Octa Lune         Chemicals      Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Atlantic
Sakura            Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Prestigious       Condensate     Alpine                                     -
Petrel
Bulker            Rice           Ocean Services                             -
Jbu
Schelde           Chemicals      Asia Marine                                -
Jag Pavitra       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Swan              Rice           Ocean Services                             -
Crimson
Jade              Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Clemons
Schulte           Containers     Maersk                         June 03, 2022
=============================================================================

