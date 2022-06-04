KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (June 03, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 02-06-2022 B-4 African Disc General Bulk Shipping & Ibis Cargo Trading Pvt. Lt 03-06-2022 B-8/B-9 California Disc Load X-Press Feeders Trader Container Shipping Agenci 02-06-2022 B-11/B-10 Ken Disc Soya East Wind Shipping Star Been Seeds Company 26-05-2022 B-11/B-12 TM Disc Soya Indus Shipping 31-05-2022 Lustrous Been Seeds Pvt. Ltd B-15/B-14 Serena Load Talc Project Shippin 31-05-2022 Powder B-16/B-17 U Disc General Legend Shipping Glory Cargo & Logistic 31-05-2022 Nmb-1 Mobeen Load Al Faizan 28-05-2022 Rice International Nmb-2 Al Disc General N.S Shipping 28-05-2022 Danish 1 Cargo Lines ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Arman 10 Load Trade Link 27-05-2022 Rice International B-21 Sea Load Al Muqarab Ship & Wolf Rice Logistic 28-05-2022 B-24 SG Disc Base Alpine Marine 03-06-2022 Friendship Oil Services B-26/B-27 Northern Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 02-06-2022 Dedication Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Northern 03-06-2022 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd Dedication Container Pakistan Serena 03-06-2022 Load Talc Powder Project Shipping California Trader 03-06-2022 Disc. Load X-Press Feeders Container Shipping Agencies M.T Shalamar 04-06-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Hyundai Oakland 03-06-2022 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt. Ltd Sino Bridge 03-06-2022 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd Hilda 03-06-2022 L/1500 Rice Al Muqarab Ship & Logistic Kota Megah 04-06-2022 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Pvt. Ltd Ital Usodimare 04-06-2022 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd Clemens Schulte 04-06-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Actuaria 04-06-2022 D/L Container Allied Logistic SMC Pvt. Ltd OOCL Le Havre 04-06-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Pvt. Ltd M.T Quetta 04-06-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp Sky Blue 04-06-2022 D/3500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Golden Denise 04-06-2022 L/2500 Ethanol East Wind Shipping g Company Paniz 04-06-2022 L/1750 Rice Balochistan Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd Unipearl 04-06-2022 L/37 Container Gulf Maritime Services Pak Ltd Fanaria 04-06-2022 D/10064 Wheat Gac Pakistan FLOUR Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Celsius Mexico 03-06-2022 Tanker - Victory Light 03-06-2022 Tanker - Mei Lin Wan 03-06-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 VTC Rice Ocean May. 30, 2022 Ocean World MW-2 Peristil Rice East May. 29, 2022 Wind MW-4 Ocean Coal Wilhelmsen May. 31, 2022 Venus ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Nil PIBT Stanford Coal Alpine June. 02, 2022 Eagle ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Nefeli Soyabean Ocean June 01, 2022 Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Marangas LNG GAC June 02, 2022 Coronis ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL DS Cougar Chemicals East Wind June 02, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Navios Constellation Containers Hapag Lloyd June 03, 2022 Euro Integrity Furnace oil PNSC - Selena Coal Ocean Services - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= DS Cougar Chemicals East Wind June 03, 2022 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bea Schulte Containers Hapag Lloyd June 03, 2022 Al-Soor Gas oil GAC - Al-Deebal LNG GSA - Chemroad Haya Phosphoric AcidAlpine - Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for barth Atlantic Sakura Soyabean Ocean Services - Prestigious Condensate Alpine - Petrel Bulker Rice Ocean Services - Jbu Schelde Chemicals Asia Marine - Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine - Swan Rice Ocean Services - Crimson Jade Gas oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Clemons Schulte Containers Maersk June 03, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022