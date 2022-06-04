WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 3, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Jun-22 1-Jun-22 31-May-22 27-May-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.111111 0.110806 0.111227 0.11015 Euro 0.793156 0.793987 0.793732 0.794725 Japanese yen 0.005705 0.005749 0.0057793 0.0058358 U.K. pound 0.933187 0.932725 0.933295 U.S. dollar 0.741822 0.741213 0.740905 0.74121 Algerian dinar 0.005094 0.005098 0.0051005 0.0051083 Australian dollar 0.530922 0.531301 0.532488 0.528779 Botswana pula 0.06172 0.061595 0.0619397 0.0615946 Brazilian real 0.154956 0.155199 0.156696 Brunei dollar 0.53888 0.540046 0.540832 Canadian dollar 0.588888 0.586449 0.585788 Chilean peso 0.000899 0.000899 0.0008967 0.0008934 Czech koruna 0.032121 0.032084 0.0321155 0.0321664 Danish krone 0.10662 0.106729 0.106693 Indian rupee 0.009561 0.009557 0.0095399 0.0095444 Israeli New Shekel 0.222102 0.222921 0.221961 0.220927 Korean won Kuwaiti dinar 2.42386 2.42385 2.42403 Malaysian ringgit 0.168865 0.168957 0.16933 0.169129 Mauritian rupee 0.017056 0.017052 0.0170443 0.0170294 Mexican peso 0.037928 0.037551 0.0376208 New Zealand dollar 0.480107 0.483123 0.483885 0.48212 Norwegian krone 0.078651 0.079053 0.0786006 0.0780747 Omani rial 1.92932 1.92773 1.92693 Peruvian sol 0.199358 0.200516 Philippine peso 0.01414 0.014142 0.0141819 0.0141509 Polish zloty 0.172794 0.173112 0.173713 0.172511 Qatari riyal 0.203797 0.20363 0.203545 Russian ruble 0.012048 0.012058 0.0120263 0.0111623 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197819 0.197657 0.197575 Singapore dollar 0.53888 0.540046 0.540925 0.540832 South African rand 0.047752 0.047734 0.0473799 0.0473841 Swedish krona 0.075632 0.075769 0.0755987 0.0754366 Swiss franc 0.773134 0.770332 0.771736 0.772335 Thai baht 0.021574 0.021589 0.0216709 0.0216931 Trinidadian dollar 0.110077 0.110124 0.110114 0.110013 U.A.E. dirham 0.201994 0.201828 0.201744 Uruguayan peso 0.018541 0.018515 0.0185681 0.0186187 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

