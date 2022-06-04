WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 3, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 2-Jun-22 1-Jun-22 31-May-22 27-May-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.111111 0.110806 0.111227 0.11015
Euro 0.793156 0.793987 0.793732 0.794725
Japanese yen 0.005705 0.005749 0.0057793 0.0058358
U.K. pound 0.933187 0.932725 0.933295
U.S. dollar 0.741822 0.741213 0.740905 0.74121
Algerian dinar 0.005094 0.005098 0.0051005 0.0051083
Australian dollar 0.530922 0.531301 0.532488 0.528779
Botswana pula 0.06172 0.061595 0.0619397 0.0615946
Brazilian real 0.154956 0.155199 0.156696
Brunei dollar 0.53888 0.540046 0.540832
Canadian dollar 0.588888 0.586449 0.585788
Chilean peso 0.000899 0.000899 0.0008967 0.0008934
Czech koruna 0.032121 0.032084 0.0321155 0.0321664
Danish krone 0.10662 0.106729 0.106693
Indian rupee 0.009561 0.009557 0.0095399 0.0095444
Israeli New Shekel 0.222102 0.222921 0.221961 0.220927
Korean won
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42386 2.42385 2.42403
Malaysian ringgit 0.168865 0.168957 0.16933 0.169129
Mauritian rupee 0.017056 0.017052 0.0170443 0.0170294
Mexican peso 0.037928 0.037551 0.0376208
New Zealand dollar 0.480107 0.483123 0.483885 0.48212
Norwegian krone 0.078651 0.079053 0.0786006 0.0780747
Omani rial 1.92932 1.92773 1.92693
Peruvian sol 0.199358 0.200516
Philippine peso 0.01414 0.014142 0.0141819 0.0141509
Polish zloty 0.172794 0.173112 0.173713 0.172511
Qatari riyal 0.203797 0.20363 0.203545
Russian ruble 0.012048 0.012058 0.0120263 0.0111623
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197819 0.197657 0.197575
Singapore dollar 0.53888 0.540046 0.540925 0.540832
South African rand 0.047752 0.047734 0.0473799 0.0473841
Swedish krona 0.075632 0.075769 0.0755987 0.0754366
Swiss franc 0.773134 0.770332 0.771736 0.772335
Thai baht 0.021574 0.021589 0.0216709 0.0216931
Trinidadian dollar 0.110077 0.110124 0.110114 0.110013
U.A.E. dirham 0.201994 0.201828 0.201744
Uruguayan peso 0.018541 0.018515 0.0185681 0.0186187
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments