PM Shehbaz urges country's 'wealthy to shower resources'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged what he called the "elite class" on Friday to come forward and help the poor-income group through their resources at a time of need, Aaj News reported.

“I have called a meeting tomorrow … the billionaire elite should come forward and sacrifice for the poor masses and provide their resources at this time … this will start from me, ministers, advisors, federal and provincial secretaries and government officers,” the premier said, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Gwadar East Bay Expressway.

PM Shehbaz said that the elite would have to play their part in that noble cause.

“This is their duty. I will ensure that they shower their resources for the poor and bear strict measures,” he remarked.

The prime minister told the gathering that the government tried to avert the burden of oil price hike but it was done with a heavy heart as majority of the country’s needs are met through imported oil.

He said perceiving the success of vote of no confidence against it, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reduced oil prices to trap the incoming government.

PM warns IK against political overreach

"How could the previous government provide subsidy on imported oil through loans?" he questioned.

The prime minister said that the government had announced a relief package of Rs2,000 for 14 million families under the Benazir Income Support Program(BISP) to mitigate the impact of the oil price hike.

Earlier, the premier said that the 6-lane Eastbay Expressway, a component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would connect Gwadar with Karachi through a coastal highway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that there is a need to work on war footings to develop Gwadar.

He said the government will provide free-of-cost engines to the 2,000 fishermen as well.

He said steps are being taken to address the other issues being faced by the Gwadar city including the provision of drinking water and power supply.

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Balochistan on a day-long visit to inaugurate the development projects and address the tribal elders.

On his arrival at the Gwadar Airport, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizinjo and senior government officers received the prime minister.

An interaction with a delegation of Chinese companies as well as media representatives was also on his agenda.