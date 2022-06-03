ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz urges country's 'wealthy to shower resources'

  • Urges 'billionaire elite' to sacrifice, a remark that comes amid expectations of higher inflation in coming months
BR Web Desk 03 Jun, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged what he called the "elite class" on Friday to come forward and help the poor-income group through their resources at a time of need, Aaj News reported.

“I have called a meeting tomorrow … the billionaire elite should come forward and sacrifice for the poor masses and provide their resources at this time … this will start from me, ministers, advisors, federal and provincial secretaries and government officers,” the premier said, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Gwadar East Bay Expressway.

PM Shehbaz said that the elite would have to play their part in that noble cause.

“This is their duty. I will ensure that they shower their resources for the poor and bear strict measures,” he remarked.

The prime minister told the gathering that the government tried to avert the burden of oil price hike but it was done with a heavy heart as majority of the country’s needs are met through imported oil.

He said perceiving the success of vote of no confidence against it, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reduced oil prices to trap the incoming government.

PM warns IK against political overreach

"How could the previous government provide subsidy on imported oil through loans?" he questioned.

The prime minister said that the government had announced a relief package of Rs2,000 for 14 million families under the Benazir Income Support Program(BISP) to mitigate the impact of the oil price hike.

Earlier, the premier said that the 6-lane Eastbay Expressway, a component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would connect Gwadar with Karachi through a coastal highway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that there is a need to work on war footings to develop Gwadar.

He said the government will provide free-of-cost engines to the 2,000 fishermen as well.

He said steps are being taken to address the other issues being faced by the Gwadar city including the provision of drinking water and power supply.

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Balochistan on a day-long visit to inaugurate the development projects and address the tribal elders.

On his arrival at the Gwadar Airport, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizinjo and senior government officers received the prime minister.

An interaction with a delegation of Chinese companies as well as media representatives was also on his agenda.

fishermen of Gwadar PM Shehbaz Sharif Development of Balochistan austerity

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz urges country's 'wealthy to shower resources'

Rupee's winning streak against US dollar comes to an end amid negative economic developments

Bloodbath at PSX: KSE-100 closes over 920 points lower amid economic headwinds

Tough measures only way to deal with economic instability: experts

Pakistan LNG disqualifies two bids for July LNG spot cargo delivery

At least 5 killed, 5 injured in Panjgur blast

Oil edges higher as supply still seen tight after OPEC+ hike

Increasing petroleum prices necessary to stabilise economy: Musadik Malik

Musk's jobs warning at Tesla underscores gloomy economic outlook

Iran vows 'immediate response' to any Western move against it at IAEA

Read more stories