ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.16%)
ASL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.66%)
AVN 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.72%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.56%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.77%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
FNEL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.8%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.06%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.85%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.51%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-9.26%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.84%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.69%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.21%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.55%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.86%)
SNGP 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.31%)
TELE 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.56%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.03%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.35%)
TREET 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.8%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.69%)
UNITY 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.05%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.4 (-2.73%)
BR30 14,551 Decreased By -612.6 (-4.04%)
KSE100 41,205 Decreased By -1032.6 (-2.44%)
KSE30 15,708 Decreased By -400.8 (-2.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Supreme Foam launches 'Mattress in a Box'

Sponsored Content 03 Jun, 2022

Supreme Foam – the leading mattress and foam company in Pakistan – launched yet another revolutionary product in its portfolio.

For the first time in Pakistan, Supreme Foam has launched a mattress in a box. This mattress is packed in a box and can be easily carried in a car, motor cycle, or by hand. The box can be easily unpacked at your home, and upon opening the wrapping, the mattress will take its full original shape. With this new product, the company hopes to bring ease of shopping and transport to the consumers, and making it easy for consumers to buy and transport mattresses.

The Supreme Mattress in a box – bringing the luxury, comfort and quality of an ace Supreme product in an easy to manage box packaging. Supreme Foam has always kept customer insight and innovation at the forefront of its product offering. For customers, to move around mattresses or carry it to their spaces was the biggest challenge. By introducing the Supreme Mattress in A Box, the company is transforming the packaging and storing of mattresses, which would be a revolution in the industry. The new product was unveiled to Supreme dealers in an auspicious ceremony at a local hotel in Karachi.

When customers order a mattress, no more struggling to take it up a long flight of stairs or in an elevator.

Just simply pick up the box and move it anywhere you want. Mattress in a Box is now available in store and online, across the country.

Manufactured in a state of the art facility at Diamond Foam Pakistan, this product is set to revolutionize the mattress industry. The new Supreme Accessories range, which includes the mattress in a box and other innovative comfort products, reflect the vision of the Diamond Group in bringing new and innovative products to the consumer which will fit into their needs and new lifestyle changes.

The Supreme Mattress in a box can be bought on www.diamondfoam.com

Comments

1000 characters

Supreme Foam launches 'Mattress in a Box'

Will point out how govt is 'willing tool' in US conspiracy: Imran

Staggered payments: Govt decides to convince Chinese firms

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Shaukat Tarin suggests buying Russian oil, reducing margins of refineries

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages

Turkey officially changes name at UN to 'Turkiye'

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Read more stories