Supreme Foam launches 'Mattress in a Box'

Supreme Foam – the leading mattress and foam company in Pakistan – launched yet another revolutionary product in its portfolio.

For the first time in Pakistan, Supreme Foam has launched a mattress in a box. This mattress is packed in a box and can be easily carried in a car, motor cycle, or by hand. The box can be easily unpacked at your home, and upon opening the wrapping, the mattress will take its full original shape. With this new product, the company hopes to bring ease of shopping and transport to the consumers, and making it easy for consumers to buy and transport mattresses.

The Supreme Mattress in a box – bringing the luxury, comfort and quality of an ace Supreme product in an easy to manage box packaging. Supreme Foam has always kept customer insight and innovation at the forefront of its product offering. For customers, to move around mattresses or carry it to their spaces was the biggest challenge. By introducing the Supreme Mattress in A Box, the company is transforming the packaging and storing of mattresses, which would be a revolution in the industry. The new product was unveiled to Supreme dealers in an auspicious ceremony at a local hotel in Karachi.

When customers order a mattress, no more struggling to take it up a long flight of stairs or in an elevator.

Just simply pick up the box and move it anywhere you want. Mattress in a Box is now available in store and online, across the country.

Manufactured in a state of the art facility at Diamond Foam Pakistan, this product is set to revolutionize the mattress industry. The new Supreme Accessories range, which includes the mattress in a box and other innovative comfort products, reflect the vision of the Diamond Group in bringing new and innovative products to the consumer which will fit into their needs and new lifestyle changes.

The Supreme Mattress in a box can be bought on www.diamondfoam.com