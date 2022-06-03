US oil may retest resistance at $118.14

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $118.14 per barrel, a break could lead to a gain to $120.24.

The surge from the Thursday low looks strong enough to confirm a resumption of the uptrend from $105.13.

The trend has been driven by a wave C, which is expected to travel to $122.49, its 100% projection level.

Support is at $116.04, a break below which may be followed by a shallow drop to $114.74.

U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles fall in tight market: EIA

The pattern from the May 31 low of $114.15 will be regarded as an inverted head-and-shoulders, once oil falls to $114.74.

On the daily chart, oil climbed above a resistance at $116.15 again. It is poised to retest a resistance at $121.63.

Ideally, oil could close above the open price of $117.69 on Friday, so that a white candlestick could be formed.

This candlestick would form a convincing bullish pattern together with the hammer on Thursday.

As long as oil closes above $116.15, the bullish view will be maintained.

A close below $114.80, the open price on Thursday, would be bearish.