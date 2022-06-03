Seamless investing experience Mobile application launched by Faysal Funds

KARACHI: Faysal Funds, a subsidiary of Faysal Bank Limited, launched its Mobile Application; an easy-to-use app designed with an aim to strengthen financial freedom and create a seamless investing experience for existing and potential mutual fund investors.

This mobile app is yet another initiative of Faysal Funds with a view to empowering investors to access and easily manage their investments on the go in a simpler and more convenient way.

With an enhanced user experience and modern interface, Faysal Funds Mobile App enables you to view our product offerings, perform transactions (investment, redemption & conversion), view profile information, monitor the investment dashboard, check the latest NAV, and more from anywhere, any time.?

During the launch of the app, Khaldoon Bin Latif, Chief Executive Officer at Faysal Funds shared his views: “Our objective is to create value by transforming customer journey through innovative offerings to bring unparalleled experience and convenience to our valued investors”.

