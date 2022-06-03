ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
MoU inked for enhancing capacity of PSW users

Recorder Report 03 Jun, 2022

Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan Single Window (PSW), Trade Foresight (TF) and Trioca Ventures Private Limited (TVPL) for collaboration on training and capacity building of traders and other stakeholders to enable them to use the single-window system and benefit from its different features.

The partnership aims to provide training and technical skills to various groups of the PSW users including Pakistan’s traders, government officials, businesses, entrepreneurs, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with a specific focus on women-led ventures and intends to connect more Pakistani businesses to the international supply chain.

As per the agreement reached, the PSW and TF will collaborate on designing, developing and delivering training programs using blended learning methodologies. TVPL will provide support in developing and monitoring the programme key performance indicators and timely communicate any deficiencies and deviations in program implementation.

The MoU marks the first collaboration between PSW and a private sector firm and is expected to extend PSW’s reach for training and capacity building initiatives to a diverse group of stakeholders across various cities. It builds on PSW leadership’s vision to leverage private sector’s expertise and resources for better service delivery to the users.

Syed Aftab Haider, CEO of PSW said of the partnership, “We are excited to have entered in our first partnership arrangement with any private sector company. At PSW we have always believed in public and private sector collaboration for maximizing PSW offering to the general public and hope this MoU will pave the way for a deeper, more impactful engagement with other stakeholders.”

PSW is currently also exploring the idea of developing a trade knowledge management portal to provide interactive learning modules, certifications, and accredited programs for trainers and other PSW users who may want to have a deeper understanding of trade-related issues. This will be in addition to the PSW Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP) that provides a single access point for all import, export, and transit-related information.

“Encouraged by the successful launch of TIPP, we would like to take it further and provide all trade related training courses, certifications, and other knowledge products on the PSW platform for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Haider said.

Dr. Ehsan of Trade Foresight commented, “We are honoured to be the first private company supporting the launch of PSW and TIPP across Pakistan. Initiatives like these will help the entire Trade Ecosystem by reducing the complexity and duration of trade execution, while ensuring transparency of the process.”

