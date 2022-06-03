ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Pakistan

Correction

03 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Reference news item published in BR on June 2 with the headline “STZA chairman says work on five technology zones has begun,” the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in a statement said that the figure referenced to the chairman STZA in the said news item, about the number of technology zones to be established soon is 16 as opposed to 60 as inadvertently reported.

STZA chairman says work on five technology zones has begun

The STZA was established to boost Pakistan’s knowledge economy through the development of a technology ecosystem by leveraging the Triple Helix Model of Innovation, it added.

