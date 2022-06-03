Correction

ISLAMABAD: Reference news item published in BR on June 2 with the headline “STZA chairman says work on five technology zones has begun,” the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in a statement said that the figure referenced to the chairman STZA in the said news item, about the number of technology zones to be established soon is 16 as opposed to 60 as inadvertently reported.

STZA chairman says work on five technology zones has begun

The STZA was established to boost Pakistan’s knowledge economy through the development of a technology ecosystem by leveraging the Triple Helix Model of Innovation, it added.

