Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
03 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Treet Corporation Limited 3-Jun-22 10:00
First Habib Modaraba 6-Jun-22 12:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 6-Jun-22 12:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 6-Jun-22 11:00
Silkbank Limited 8-Jun-22 12:00
Habib Bank Limited 8-Jun-22 11:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments