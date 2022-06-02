TIOs delegation visits TDAP headquarters

KARACHI: A 15-member delegation of newly-selected Trade and Investment Officers for different positions of commercial mission across the globe, visited Trade Development Authority of Pakistan headquarters as part of their Country Study Tour.

In TDAP, they met with the Chief Executive of TDAP Arif Ahmed Khan and all the Director Generals of TDAP. They were briefed by each Division’s heads about the role of TDAP, their responsibilities and how to develop an effective and efficient working for development of Pakistani exports.

TDAP has arranged meetings of the delegation with the FPCCI, KCCI, Sectoral Councils and several trade associations of textiles, leather, pharma, gems & jewelry, rice, fruits & vegetables and meat sectors.

