Opinion

Govt needs to take bicycling initiative

Mubeen Ahmed 02 Jun, 2022

It is interesting to note that an economically beleaguered Sri Lanka’s main seaport has unveiled a free bicycle service allowing workers to navigate the facility without petrol-powered vehicles. The bicycle initiative is aimed at conserving petrol in the Colombo deep-sea container port.

It may be recalled that the global oil crisis in the 1970s triggered the promotion of cycling in various parts of the world. Pakistan, with a woefully weak economy, is hardly one step from Sri Lanka, needs to promote conservation in its oil consumption. Rising oil prices in global markets are already adding to its foreign exchange woes. Creating the required infrastructure for cycling can be a step in the right direction.

Mubeen Ahmed (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy Sri Lanka foreign exchange Rising oil prices bicycle service

Mubeen Ahmed

Govt needs to take bicycling initiative

