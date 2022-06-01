ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.97%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.26%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.74%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -45.6 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,435 Decreased By -204.8 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,756 Decreased By -322.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,296 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips on uncertainty about China recovery, firm dollar

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices crept lower on Wednesday on a firmer dollar and uncertainty about a how quickly top metals consumer China can recover from the economic damage of COVID lockdowns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% at $9,414.50 a tonne by 1030 GMT after falling 1% in the previous session.

Copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, has fallen more than 13% since scaling a record peak of $10,845 in March.

“The market is still uncertain. China is reopening and some processing companies are ramping up production, but it’s not a full recovery yet,” said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

China’s financial hub Shanghai sprung back to life on Wednesday after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless COVID-19 lockdown.

Copper steady on hopes of demand boost from China

“There are various ways that China can boost their economy and infrastructure projects are the most relevant for metals, but it takes time. It may not have an impact in the short term, it could span across the second half.”

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading down 0.7% at 71,600 yuan ($10,714) a tonne.

Adding to growth worries, Asia’s factory activity slowed in May as China’s heavy-handed coronavirus curbs continued to disrupt supply chains and dampen demand.

The dollar rose against its rivals, lifted by higher Treasury yields as global inflation worries flared anew.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers premiums of $172 to $177 a tonne for July-September primary metal shipments, which would be between unchanged and 2.9% higher compared with the current quarter, sources said.

A fire broke out on Tuesday in Peru’s massive Las Bambas copper mine, a source told Reuters, amid clashes between police and an indigenous community that has occupied space there for more than a month.

LME aluminium eased 1.2% to $2,755 a tonne, zinc fell 0.9% to $3,877.50, nickel slid 2.4% to $27,710, lead declined 1.2% to $2,156 and tin shed 0.8% to $34,400.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slips on uncertainty about China recovery, firm dollar

May's inflation reading hits 13.8% in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz stresses industrial collaboration with Turkey

Rupee closes at two-week high of 197.87 against US dollar

President summons National Assembly session on June 6

KSE-100 falls below 43,000 as profit-taking kicks in

Mari Petroleum makes gas/condensate discovery in North Waziristan

ECP says it's always ready for elections

Govt raises ghee, cooking oil rates at utility stores

French interior minister accused of lying over Champions League chaos

Dubai named best destination to hold business events in 2021

Read more stories