ANL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
ASC 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
ASL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FFL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
GGL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
GTECH 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.38%)
PTC 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPLP 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
UNITY 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
BR100 4,286 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 15,608 Decreased By -31.3 (-0.2%)
KSE100 43,022 Decreased By -55.7 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,444 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.06%)
Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on US data

AFP 01 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, shrugging off falls on Wall Street, with investors watching for key US data due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18 percent, or 49.61 points, at 27,329.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.32 percent, or 6.19 points, at 1,918.86.

Wall Street stocks retreated in the first session in a holiday-shortened week, as worries about inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and weakening consumer confidence blocked the market from extending last week’s rally.

However, Chinese shares’ recovery “is supporting investor sentiment” in Tokyo, Okasan Online Securities said in a note, adding that traders may “take a wait-and-see attitude” ahead of a series of US data due this week.

The dollar fetched 128.80 yen in early Asian trade, against 128.72 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index closes lower

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 2.14 percent at 2,168 yen and Sony Group was 0.87 percent higher at 12,220 yen, while Panasonic was off 0.76 percent at 1,175 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.82 percent at 61,440 yen.

ANA Holdings was up 1.00 percent at 2,567.5 yen and its rival Japan Airlines climbed 1.28 percent to 2,376 yen after the Japanese government doubled the cap on the number of people allowed to enter the country to 20,000 from Wednesday, as part of its gradual easing of Covid-19 border controls.

