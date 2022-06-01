PTI govt had refused to recognise Israel despite pressure: IK

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday, while accusing the lobbies under the influence of the US for pressurizing the Muslim world to recognise Israel, said the PTI government was also pressurised to recognise Israel.

In a meeting with digital media representatives, Imran Khan revealed that a message was conveyed urging his government to accept the proposed stance considering Pakistan’s betterment. While the PTI Chairman was reluctant to name the senders, saying he cannot reveal at the time that who was behind it.

He completely rejected the audio leak conversation between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and business tycoon Malik Riaz and further made it clear that there were no such efforts from his side amid the no-confidence move.

The former prime minister also mentioned that he had been saying for 26 years that the former President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaderships were not separate. There was no deal behind calling off the long march, he said.

“I have been saying for 26 years that Asif Zardari and PML-N are the same,” the ex-premier said, reiterating that he had not made a deal with anyone to call off the Long March.

He explained that if the long march wasn’t called off it could have led to bloodshed.

The PTI Chairman said PTI did not need to go to National Assembly for confirmation of resignations, after the party members had resigned from NA. He added that the party members announced their resignation on the floor of the National Assembly and going back would mean accepting the imported government.

There was no need for any PTI member to individually visit the assembly, said Imran Khan.

Earlier, Imran Khan had said the present government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was going to recognise Israel following a delegation’s visit.

While addressing the PTI Workers’ Convention in Charsadda, Imran Khan criticised the rulers and said that a delegation visited Israel for the first time which included a salaried person of state television Pakistan Television (PTV).