Hamza reviews law & order situation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province. Provincial ministers Sardar Owais Leghari, Khwaja Salman Rafiq, Ata Tarar, Zeeshan Rafiq MPA, chief secretary and high officials attended the meeting while Jehangir Khanzada MPA and RPO Sheikhupura participated through video link.

The CM made it clear that no groups or gangs could be allowed to take law into their own hands adding that every possible step will be taken to protect the life and property of the people. Indiscriminate legal action be taken against the elements taking law into their own hands.

The police have efficiently worked to maintain law and order and full support to it would be continued; he repeated and added that the responsibility of protecting the life and property of the people would be fulfilled at any cost.

The CM also directed the provincial administration to eradicate the hoarding and overpricing of fertilizers without delay and added that their availability at a controlled rate should be ensured.

“Legal action be initiated against those involved in selling fertilizers at exorbitant rates and its sale be regularly monitored through an effective mechanism,” he said, adding: “The farmers are my brethren and their rights would be fully protected.”

