May 31, 2022
Pakistan

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

  • The package includes emergency medicines, electro-medical equipment, winter bedding and food items
BR Web Desk 31 May, 2022

Pakistan dispatched on Tuesday the second humanitarian assistance consignment to Ukraine on the request of its government to help the war-torn country.

A special C130 was sent to deliver more than 7.5 tons of humanitarian assistance items, Radio Pakistan reported. The package includes emergency medicines, electro-medical equipment, winter bedding and food items.

Pakistan will dispatch the second batch of the consignment on Friday ( June 3) to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February, carrying another 7.5 tons of items.

In March, Pakistan had sent a consignment of more than 15 tonnes via two PAF C-130 aircraft.

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Earlier this month, Russia faced mounting accusations of war crimes in Ukraine including forcing thousands of people into interrogation camps, as the number of refugees reported to have fled the conflict surpassed six million.

Meanwhile, it was reported last week that in its bid to address the energy crisis, the Pakistan government is considering signing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreement with different countries including Russia.

I am against military solution in Ukraine, says Imran Khan during Sky News interview

The development comes at a time when most countries are refraining from maintaining trading ties with Russia due to sanctions imposed on the country in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine humanitarian assistance

