ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
GTECH 9.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.75%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.07%)
PRL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (26.56%)
SNGP 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.28%)
TELE 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TPL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPLP 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.88%)
TREET 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.69%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,298 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 15,737 Increased By 124.1 (0.79%)
KSE100 43,081 Increased By 40.9 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 64.3 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares start with small loss

AFP 31 May, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning as traders took a breather after two days of heavy buying that lifted the market around five percent.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 17.52 points, to 21,106.41.

Hong Kong, mainland shares start with healthy gains

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, adding 0.88 points to 3,149.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also flat, inching up 0.81 points to 1,976.70.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares start with small loss

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Oil prices extend gains, hit $122.80 after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Read more stories