Hong Kong shares start with small loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning as traders took a breather after two days of heavy buying that lifted the market around five percent.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 17.52 points, to 21,106.41.

Hong Kong, mainland shares start with healthy gains

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, adding 0.88 points to 3,149.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also flat, inching up 0.81 points to 1,976.70.