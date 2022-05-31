ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
AVN 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
GGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
GTECH 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PTC 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (25.78%)
SNGP 29.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.21%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TREET 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
TRG 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WAVES 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,296 Increased By 6.7 (0.16%)
BR30 15,728 Increased By 114.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,067 Increased By 26.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,441 Increased By 58.1 (0.35%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 6,423 ringgit

Reuters 31 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 6,423 ringgit per tonne, as it has stabilized around a support at 6,220 ringgit.

The support is identified as the 61.8% retracement analysis on the rise from 5,926 ringgit to 6,698 ringgit. It is strengthened by a similar one of 6,233 ringgit.

Either the deep correction from 6,698 ringgit is over, or a temporary bottom has formed around these supports.

A break above 6,423 ringgit could lead to a gain into 6,516-6,577 ringgit range, while a break below 6,220 ringgit could cause a fall to 6,107 ringgit.

Palm oil may seek support around 6,220 ringgit

On the daily chart, there is no convincing signal that the drop from the May 27 high of 6,698 ringgit is over.

However, the downside could be very limited, as a rising trendline establishes a strong support at 6,115 ringgit which will be a floor to bears.

Signals on the hourly chart suggest a bounce towards 6,423 ringgit.

A further gain would indicate the continuation of the uptrend towards 7,229 ringgit, as pointed by the upper trendline.

