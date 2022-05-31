ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
US legislator optimistic over economic ties with Pakistan

Press Release 31 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Congressional representative Rob Wittman said “the US and Pakistan have a long history of cooperation and we are looking forward to improved economic cooperation.”

He offered best wishes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on their success and added he would visit Pakistan to meet both the leaders.

Talking to the Chairman of US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce (USPICC) Siddique Sheikh, President of United Business Group Zubair Tufail and Secretary-General of USPICC Malik Sohail, he said “he will love to have interaction with the Pakistan business community to find ways for further improvement in bilateral relations.”

Congressman Rob Wittman said “Pakistan is a great friend of the US. It is a very important country and we hold Pakistan in very high esteem.”

Rob who serves on the House Committee on Natural Resources and Armed Services has been focused on promoting economic development, improving infrastructure, increasing access to high-speed internet, promoting workforce development and supporting technical education, science, technology, and engineering.

Separately, Siddique Sheikh, Zubair Tufail and Malik Sohail also had meetings with various leading businessmen to promote bilateral trade. They invited US businessmen to invest in Pakistan, which is offering one of the best incentives to foreign investors.

They also met with the Chairman of Fairfax County Jeff McKay and discussed ways and means to boost bilateral cooperation.

They lauded the equity, education, good housing, transportation, infrastructure, and the environment in Fairfax County.

Chairman of Fairfax County Jeff McKay lauded the selfless services of Siddique Sheikh, Chairman of USPICC and assured all-out cooperation for the promotion of ties.

