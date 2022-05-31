ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foreign funding case: IHC directs PTI to file reply on ECP comments

Terence J Sigamony 31 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to file a reply on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s comments on the foreign funding case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar on Monday heard the Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) of the PTI, filed through the party’s General Secretary Asad Umar, against the IHC single bench’s verdict, wherein, it directed the ECP to decide the foreign funding case within 30 days.

The IHC single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in its judgment had upheld the ECP’s decision to give access to the case’s record to the PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar and not to remove him from the proceedings.

During the hearing, the ECP submitted its comments. The court, therefore, asked the PTI lawyer, Shah Khawar, to give arguments on the ECP’s reply on the next date (June 14).

The division bench, in the last hearing, had suspended the operation of the direction given by Justice Kayani to the ECO to conclude the pending matter within 30 days. It ordered the ECP that all the political parties should be provided a level-playing field and that no political party should have any complaint against the ECP proceedings.

The PTI’s ICA stated that the party is aggrieved by the IHC’s judgment dated 01.04.2022, whereby, the writ petition filed by the petitioner, challenging the ECP order dated 15.03.2022, was dismissed and it had also rejected two applications of the PTI dated 25.01.2022 and 31.01.2022 challenging the ECP’s decision of rejecting the party’s plea to disassociate petitioner Akbar S Babar from the foreign funding case and the application of PTI asking the ECP of not providing Babar with the party’s response on the scrutiny committee report.

The petitioner told the court that the PTI filed an application dated 31.01.2022, praying therein that no document and the reply filed by the PTI before the respondent no1 (ECP) should be made public as the proceedings were administrative in nature.

He added that in the same manner, the appellant filed an application dated 25.01.2022, before the ECP praying therein that the complaint made by the respondent no 2 (Akbar S Babar) be dismissed as no proof has been provided and the report submitted by the Scrutiny Committee of the ECP may be heard without the presence of Respondent No2, Akbar Sher Babar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Umar Islamabad High Court ECP Justice Athar Minallah

Comments

1000 characters

Foreign funding case: IHC directs PTI to file reply on ECP comments

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Acting on PM’s advice President appoints governor

PM to leave for Turkey today

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Sales tax on specified goods: FTO directs FBR to recover the amount evaded in last three years

Read more stories