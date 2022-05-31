ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
LHC seeks reply on PTI’s plea

Recorder Report 31 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) questioning a ‘delay’ in issuance of a notification of five MPAs on reserved seats after the disqualification of 25 MPAs who voted Hamza Shahbaz in his election as Chief Minister Punjab.

Earlier the counsel of PTI MPA Zainab Umar pleaded that the ECP issued a notification for by-election on 20 vacant general seats and new members would be nominated on the reserved seats. The counsel said the PTI proposed five names for nomination for the vacant reserved seats, however, the ECP failed to issue notifications for the same.

He said the government had been causing a hindrance in the issuance of the notification for the five reserved seats.

Lahore High Court ECP Hamza Shahbaz Zainab Umar

