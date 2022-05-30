ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
Haier Pakistan commissions HVAC project of PMIU office in Lahore

30 May, 2022

PMIU is Programme Monitoring & Implementation Unit of Punjab Education Sector Reform Programme (PESRP). PMIU basically monitors the quality of education being imparted at different schools of districts throughout Punjab Province. The institute is responsible for implementing the educational policies and reforms to keep up the level of basic education in district level schools. The school education department has launched PMIU institute which comprises control of 1,100 plus field officers that check schools, submit their report in online dashboard and can retrieve data anytime. PMIU provides the real-time reporting of school’s data base online.

Haier Pakistan is serving various segments of society through its supplies and services in numerous sectors including educational sector as well. Keeping in view the significance of this educational head office building and our commitment to serve the educational sectors in Pakistan, we have successfully received HVAC project for supply of VRF system at this building in Lahore. We have supplied around 80 Tons of Air Conditioning Units/MRV System at building situated on Wahdat Road Lahore. We had successfully qualified technically, and on the basis of good market repute and quality services, their team put faith in our brand and bestowed us with this project. All the equipment has been delivered and successfully commissioned by team. Haier Pakistan takes pride by being the only approved brand here and we look forward to contribute our part in such educational projects in future, as well.

