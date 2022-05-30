ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
GGGL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.61%)
GTECH 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.43%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KEL 2.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.33%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.3%)
TELE 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
TPL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.07%)
TREET 29.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TRG 82.59 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.82%)
UNITY 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.16%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 34.9 (0.82%)
BR30 15,738 Increased By 239.1 (1.54%)
KSE100 43,059 Increased By 198 (0.46%)
KSE30 16,393 Increased By 117.4 (0.72%)
US oil targets $118.14

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $116.04 per barrel, and rise to $118.14. The contract is riding on a...
Reuters 30 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $116.04 per barrel, and rise to $118.14.

The contract is riding on a wave c from $109.23, which may either end around $118.14 or extend to $123.65.

This wave is a part of a bigger wave (c) from $105.13, which is expected to travel to $122.49. Both $123.65 and $122.49 look too far away to be realistic.

A proper target would be $118.14. Support is at $114.74, a break below which could cause a fall into $112.63-$113.69 range.

On the daily chart, oil is retesting a resistance at $116.15. Given that it failed twice to break this level, it may succeed this time.

A break will be a milestone to bulls, as it will increase the chance of a further gain to $130.50.

