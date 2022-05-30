Lumpy Skin disease in 105 cattle confirmed

PESHAWAR: Lumpy skin disease has so far affected 152 cattle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, out of which 45 have been recovered while 105 were still under treatment, said updates shared by Livestock Department here on Sunday.

According to the statistics issued by the department out of the total 8,764,328 cattle only two have been died of the disease. The highest number of cases has been reported in Kohat wherein 28 cattle were affected by the disease followed by South Waziristan with 22 cases. Lumpy skin disease was confirmed in 30 cattle on Friday.

According to statistics shared by the Livestock Department the number of cattle in Bajaur is 28,314, out of which lumpy skin disease has been confirmed in 8. Out of these affected cattle 5 have already been recovered while 3 were still under treatment. In Bannu, out of 185,008 cattle only few is infected by the disease, which is under treatment while Battagram has 633,418 cattle, Buner 201602 and Charsadda has 379,504 cattle out of which three have been infected, one of them has been recovered while 2 are still under treatment. In D.I. Khan there are 649,655 cattle, out of which 9 have been infected while 4 were still under treatment. In Karak there are 342,191 cattle of which 7 have been infected, 3 have been recovered while 4 were still under treatment.

Similarly, in Kohistan there are 236,242 cattle, Kurram 194,253 cattle out of which 6 are infected and under treatment while in Lakki Marwat there are 170,893 cattle out of which 18 are ill. Three of them have been recovered while 15 are still under treatment.

District Malakand have 118,801, Mansehra 515,188, Mohmand 457,710 while North Waziristan has 180,266 cattle out of which 15 are infected 5 recovered and 10 still under treatment.

In Nowhera out of 221,338 cattle, 5 are ill, 1 recovered and 4 still under treatment while Orakzai has 78,152 cattle, Peshawar 326,352 out of which 13 have been become victim of the lumpy skin disease while 3 have been recovered, one is dead while 9 are under treatment. Shangla has 797,845 cattle, South Waziristan 255,776, out of which 22 have been infected by the disease, 7 recovered, one dead and 14 under treatment. Swabi has 242,997 cattle, out of which 9 have become victim of the disease out which 2 have been recovered

