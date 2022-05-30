ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka PM proposes more cabinet accountability amid economic crisis

Reuters 30 May, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday his government was working to make the president and cabinet accountable to parliament, after weeks of street protests triggered by the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts, Sri Lanka faces rampant inflation and shortages of fuel and other essentials, prompting the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his cabinet this month.

Wickremesinghe said his government has proposed enacting laws to give parliament more power, adding that over a dozen independent committees would be set up for parliamentary oversight and supervision of financial matters.

“According to the new system we have proposed, the president will be held accountable to the parliament. The cabinet of ministers is also accountable to parliament,” Wickremesinghe said in a televised address.

The proposal could take several weeks to be approved, as it needs to be accepted by the cabinet and the Supreme Court, after which the parliament’s approval will be sought.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Mahinda, rolled back a series of electoral, police and financial reforms enacted by the previous government, months after assuming power with a two-thirds majority in 2020.

Opposition leaders had accused the Rajapaksa government of disproportionately increasing presidential powers and diluting the role of the parliament in lawmaking.

Wickremesinghe, who assumed office over two weeks ago, has indicated that inflation would rise as the government gets down to tackling the crisis, and that there could be more protests on the streets.

Critics say Wickremesinghe’s proposed political reforms fall short of expectations and do not address the key demands of protesters including abolishing the executive powers of the presidency.

“The proposal before Cabinet is still giving a lot of power to the president. He will still be able to hold ministries, prorogue and dissolve parliament,” said Bhavani Fonseka, senior researcher at Colombo-based Centre for Policy Alternatives.

“While it brings some power sharing, it is not enough,” Fonseka said.

economic crisis Sri Lanka economic crisis Ranil Wickremesinghe Sri Lankan Prime Minister cabinet accountability

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka PM proposes more cabinet accountability amid economic crisis

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Russian oil embargo: EU mulls compromise to break deadlock

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Increase in POL products’ prices: Pasha says: ‘Well, better late than never’

Discontinuation of special power tariff: Apparel textile sector warns govt of grave implications

PM reaches out to people in Hazara, a former PML-N stronghold

Qureshi terms leaked audio tape ‘fake’

Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board

Read more stories