Sudan's military leader lifts state of emergency

Reuters 30 May, 2022

Sudan's military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Sunday issued a decree lifting a state of emergency that he imposed after seizing control in a military coup on Oct. 25 last year.

The Transitional Sovereign Council said in a statement the decision was taken to create the right atmosphere for "a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability during the transitional period".

Sudan military seizes power, dissolves transitional government

The Security and Defence Council had recommended earlier on Sunday lifting the state of emergency and releasing all detainees who were arrested under it.

