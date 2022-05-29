ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Monsoon rains lash India’s Kerala coast, two days ahead of usual

Reuters 29 May, 2022

NEW DELHI: India’s annual monsoon, which delivers about 70% of the country’s rainfall, arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on Sunday, the state-run India Meteorological Department said, two days ahead of the usual time.

The department forecast on May 13 that monsoon rains were likely to reach Kerala on May 27 and on Friday said conditions were becoming favourable for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala during the following two to three days.

One of the world’s biggest producers and consumers of farm goods, India relies on monsoon rains to water almost half its farmland, which lacks irrigation.

A monsoon failure can force New Delhi to import more edible oils and curb exports of some agricultural produce, sending international prices higher.

Last month the department forecast average monsoon rains for this year, raising the prospects of higher farm and overall economic growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy.

The meteorological department declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring the consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.

It defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the season beginning in June.

Farming contributes around 15% to India’s $2.7 trillion economy while sustaining more than half the population of 1.3 billion.

Half a million Indians flee floods in northeast brought by rain

Other than watering farms and recharging aquifers and reservoirs, regular rains during the monsoon season can bring relief from the searing heat.

Plentiful monsoon rains would boost rice output from India, the world’s biggest exporter of the staple.

India’s surprise decision to ban wheat exports had raised doubts about some curbs on the overseas sales of rice as well.

Government and industry officials told Reuters on Thursday that India did not plan to curb rice exports as the country has sufficient stocks and prices were stable.

Kerala India’s India’s annual monsoon

Comments

1000 characters

Monsoon rains lash India’s Kerala coast, two days ahead of usual

Imran Khan says police action on Azadi marchers 'condemnable and unacceptable'

No import ban on sanitary pads or diapers, clarifies Miftah Ismail

IMF staff-level agreement: Miftah expects it in June, explains its criticality

Balochistan LG polls: Polling underway in 32 districts

PM ready to sign ‘charter of economy’: finance minister

Potential sectors evading taxes: Finance Bill may introduce ‘windfall levy’

PDCs: ECC approves Rs62.27bn for energy ministry

Pakistan-India water talks tomorrow

Pak/UK Season Perspective programme: British Council hosts art expo for schoolchildren

SC slots: Justice Isa for following principle of seniority

Read more stories