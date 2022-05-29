Balochistan LG polls: Polling underway in 32 districts

Polling is underway for local government elections in 32 districts of Balochistan, Aaj News reported.

Polling began at 8 in the morning and will continue till 5 pm without any break.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), candidates in 1,584 wards have been elected unopposed while 14,611 candidates are contesting in 4,456 wards today.

Some 16,195 candidates, with only 132 women, are in the contest in the 32 districts, where 5,226 polling stations have been set up.

Out of the 5,226, around 2,000 have been declared as “highly sensitive” and 1,917 as “sensitive” by the authorities.

The number of registered voters in the 32 districts is 3,552,398, the data suggested.

Some 45,436 police officials have been assigned security duties for Balochistan LG polls, according to the ECP.

The LG polls would be held in Awaran, Barkhan, Kachhi, Chaman, Dera Bugti, Duki, Gwadar, Harnai, Hub, Jafarabad, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Kech, Kharan, Kohlu, Khuzdar, Loralai, Mastung, Musakhel, Nasirabad, Nushki, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Panjgur, Pishin, Sherani, Sibi, Sohbatpur, Sohrab, Washuk, Zhob, and Ziarat.

The LG polls’ schedule for Quetta, Lasbelaand Chagai would be issued after the completion of the delimitation drive, the ECP said.