Imran says will move court over ‘violence’ against party workers

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that he will never accept what he dubbed as “imported government led by corrupt elite” even if it means sacrificing his life.

Addressing a press conference, he said that during last week’s ‘long march’ of his party, the police brutally tortured his party workers and supporters despite supreme court’s orders against raising any obstacles in their way, adding that his party will raise the issue of government’s brutal oppression on all forums and will seek legal help over the recent ban on protests.

“If Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah would have been punished for the Model Town massacre, they wouldn’t have repeated the same against PTI workers,” said Imran Khan.

The former PM said that his party is moving Supreme Court on whether the right of the people of a democratic country to protest can be curtailed.

The PTI chief also announced to challenge two of the government’s recent decisions, i.e., reversing voting rights of overseas Pakistanis and making amendments to NAB ordinance.

He was of the view that “corrupt and “fascist lot” has taken over the country and it is now upon the state institutions to save the country, adding if the country goes towards total destruction they will be responsible.

PTI chairman issues 6-day ultimatum after disbanding march

The PTI chief started his presser by criticising the government over raising prices of petroleum products and claimed that the government did it on pressure from IMF for “beggars cannot be choosers”.

He claimed that his government was about to buy oil from Russia on reduced rates to give relief to the people of Pakistan but was “ousted as punishment over maintaining an independent foreign policy”. The PTI chief said that his party member and former minister Hammad Azhar also shared what he called a documentary proof on Twitter that Russia was “enthusiastic” to sell oil to Pakistan but then his government was ousted on behest of Americans and a “group of US stooges” were imposed on people of Pakistan.