Insurance distribution, payments systems: SECP event discusses technology-enabled solutions

ISLAMABAD: The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized a roundtable on the role of Insurance Intermediaries for enhancing insurance outreach by leveraging technology. The Commissioner, SECP, Sadia Khan chaired the session.

The session designed for the insurance brokers and insurance web aggregators to deliberate on ideas to use technology-enabled solutions for enhancing insurance distribution and simplify payments systems. Ms. Sadia Khan emphasised for need of promoting digitalization in the insurance sector and stressed for providing convenient and cost-effective insurance products to meet the protection needs of the masses.

The participants appreciated the initiative of SECP of engaging to insurance intermediaries and shared a number of proposals for further improving insurance landscape by sing digital means.

