Punjab to receive spells of light rainfall from June: PMD

LAHORE: Central Punjab would receive almost continuous spells of light rainfall from the mid of June till end-September, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

These rains may benefit the cotton crop during its life cycle with sufficient soil moisture availability, it added.

According to PMD sources, the minimum temperature would start from 29 C and slowly increase according to the seasonal trend and finally rise up to 34 C by the mid of July. In the same way, maximum temperature would follow the seasonal pattern within the range of 41 C to 47 C.

The minimum temperature would start from 30 C, increasing with the season and finally attaining its maximum value 34 C at the mid of July. Similarly, maximum temperature may follow the seasonal pattern within the range of 43 C to 45 C. The consistent dry weather conditions in the region may enhance the water requirement for the Kharif crops like cotton and sugarcane etc.

So far as the Potohar Region is concerned, it said, it may receive continuous spells of light to moderate rainfall spells mainly from mid of June till end of period. Rains during the months of June and July would be beneficial for early growth and vegetation of the Kharif crops like peanut while the continuous rains may extend the crop life cycle and may make favorable conditions for fungal diseases in peanuts.

The minimum temperature would start around 28 C, gradually increases and would finally rise up to 31 C during the start of July, while again decrease till 21 C at the end of period. Similarly, maximum temperature follows the similar trend within the range of 42 C to 46 C with certain variation (decreasing) with the rain spells.

Meanwhile, upper Sindh is expected to have almost dry weather during the month of May up to the month of September ahead. The minimum temperature would be around 30 C at the beginning and it may go on decreasing and approach 25 C by the end-September.

The maximum temperature may remain within the range of 47 C to 44 C as per seasonal pattern. The crop season is at advance stages in this region based on its latitudinal location. Consistent hot and dry conditions would increase the water requirement for the standing crops in the region.

