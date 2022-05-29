Illegal punishment to Yasin Malik: Punjab ex-governor assures Mushaal of approaching international court

LAHORE: Slamming life imprisonment to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in a false case, former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the international institutes including the United Nations to take notice of gross violation of basic human rights in India instead of being a silent spectator.

“All the political parties of Pakistan and armed forces are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters; the forces of Pakistan are ensuring the security of national defence and the way in which the forces of Pakistan are responding to the enemy, no matter how much we pay tribute to them is less,” Sarwar said while talking to media after a meeting with Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Mullick and her family, here on Saturday.

Calling Yasin Malik the Nelson Mandela of the sub-continent, Sarwar said, “I will raise my voice all over the world, including the European Union and the United Kingdom, against the Indian atrocities and the illegal and unconstitutional punishment meted out to Yasin Malik and will take this matter to the International Court of Justice.”

Sarwar said, “I have been raising my voice for the rights of Kashmiris and the atrocities committed against them and I still request the British government to take notice of the injustice that has taken place in India and to give Mushaal Mullick a chance to bring the facts before the world.”

Mushaal Mullick said that she is grateful to Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar who has always supported the position of Kashmiris and has been raising his voice for their rights in every forum including the British Parliament. “Yasin Malik has been subjected to constant torture since his conviction.

Yasin Malik has the right to appeal against the court decision within 30 days, but I do not know whether India gives him this right or not. I demand the whole world to take strong notice of India’s worst injustice and atrocities and ensure the release of Yasin Malik,” she said.

